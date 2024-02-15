Washtenaw County to Host Second Annual Small Business And Procurement Fair On March 15th, 2024

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting their second annual Small Business and Procurement Fair next month on Friday, March 15th. This year’s fair will connect local entrepreneurs with resources to help their business flourish. The fair is for anyone interested in entrepreneurship and will feature resources for those in any step of the business process. The event will take place in person, however, there will be virtual component for those that cannot attend in person. The in-person portion will be held at the Learning Resource Center on Washtenaw Avenue from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, March 15th.

Last year’s fair served almost 100 entrepreneurs with nearly twenty local organizations coming to speak and offer their services to attendees. Michelle Julet, Director of the Entrepreneurship Center, reflects on her organization’s involvement last year.

“The Washtenaw Small Business Expo is a great event for business service providers and people who own or are thinking about starting a business to get together. Entrepreneurs learn about new programs, funding sources, and training options. It is a great opportunity for networking and building your community of support and inspiration.”

This year, there will be a similar set up with the day consisting of a resource fair, a panel discussion, a procurement informational session, and time dedicated to networking. Current vendors include:

Anyone is welcome to attend, regardless of what stage their small business is in. There will be resources available to those with just an idea for a business ranging to those that have an established business. The Small Business and Procurement Fair a free event for all ages and aims to be an educational opportunity for folks to connect and get the help they have been looking for.

"This event brings the leading small business experts in our area together under one roof. The expo is a great opportunity for small businesses to get the specific support and resources they are looking for while saving effort and time," shared Jose Figueroa, SPARK East business program manager.

The Office of Community and Economic Development works to ensure that everyone can fully participate in our community and our economy. They hope to shift the County's Economic Opportunity strategy to support entrepreneurs and small business owners of color, upward mobility and job training for residents, and the removal of barriers around housing and transportation.

The 2024 Small Business Fair will take place on Friday, March 15th from 10am to 4pm at the Learning Resource Center located at 4135 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor MI, 48108. If you plan to attend, please register here: bit.ly/sbf-2024.

To learn more, please contact Cheranissa Williams at williamsch@washtenaw.org or by phone at (734) 544-3004.