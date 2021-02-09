Lady Bulldogs Pull Away for Win in Opener

The Chelsea girls' basketball team overcame a slow start and used a big second half to pull away for a 60-45 win over Stockbridge in the season opener Monday night.

A slow start was expected as the teams were seeing the first live action of the season after long delay by the shut down of high school sports by the MDHHS.

Stockbridge took a 6-0 lead in the first before Leila Wells hit a triple to break the cold spell for the Bulldogs.

The Panthers continued to control the first quarter and led 17-11 after one, but Chelsea came to life after that.

Emily McCalla and Wells score four points each as the Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run to take a 24-19 lead. The Panthers closed the quarter with five straight points, including a long three at the buzzer by Gwen Rogozinski to tie the game at 24 at the break.

Freshman Leila Wells scored 12 points to help lead Chelsea past Stockbridge. Photo by Mike Williamson

A pair a Megan McCalla triples helped spark the Bulldogs and finished with ten points in the third. Rachel Bullock hit a rare four-point play when she hit a triple and was fouled and sank the free throw to give the Bulldogs a 47-40 lead after three.

The Chelsea defense clamped down in the fourth, holding the Panthers to just five points as the Bulldogs pulled away for the 15 point win.

The win was the first for new Chelsea head coach Tony Scheffler, who took over after longtime Bulldogs coach Todd Blomquist retired after last season.

Wells and Megan McCalla finished with 12 points each to lead the Bulldogs. Morgan Majeske added nine points, Bullock eight, Emily McCalla seven, Andrea Kowalski six, Jessica Emmert three, and Grace Lane two.

Chelsea will travel to Adrian Thursday night for the SEC White opener at 6:00 PM.