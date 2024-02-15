Embrace the Great Outdoors with the 2024 Chelsea Trail Challenge

Chelsea is rapidly establishing itself as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hundreds of miles of trails in the immediate area provide opportunities for a wide variety of recreation.

And we love it, which is why we’re seeing more outdoor recreation development and growing support, encouragement, and incentive from community groups to get out for a lungful of pure Michigan air.

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce has organized the 2024 Chelsea Trail Challenge, thanks again to the sponsorship of Ugly Dog Distillery. The challenge (cough, cough) runs from February 1 to November 30.

The challenge to hike/bike/snowshoe/ski/horseback ride (as able/permissible) on a designated trail is as easy as left, right, left.

Accept the challenge and start traveling the 50 trails listed on the Chelsea Trail Challenge List, which can be found at https://chelseamich.com/annual-events/ctc/ Take a photo of yourself at the trailhead or on the trail. The photo submitted must show you on the trail. Sorry, but a screenshot of your adventure on a tracker like a Garmin is not accepted. If you’re bashful, and many of us are, you may take a photo of your hand with a thumbs up, the snowshoes you're wearing on the trail while you explore, etc. Upload the photo and log your trail on the form found at the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce link given above. Only one submission per trail.

The Chelsea Trail Challenge is a complete recreational opportunity. The lakes are aquatic trails for those who like to kayak, swim, or paddleboard.

You might be wondering what’s in it for you other than a stronger heart and healthier outlook on life. Well, hang onto your water bottle because this year, there is not just one but three grand prizes. Every new trail you submit on the form on the Chelsea Chamber’s website (link above) is another entry for the Grand Prize Drawing of:

$500 Gift Card to Chelsea Outfitters 1 Adult Stand Up Paddle Board Trek Marlin 5 Cross Country Mountain Bike (Thank you to Aberdeen Bike for supplying the bike)

Hint, hint: the more trails you log, the better your chances of winning. Log just ten different trails, and you can pick up a free hiking utility bracelet or official Chelsea Trail Challenge Sticker from the Chelsea Visitor Center.

So, lace up your boots, grab your gear, and hit the trails to explore, enjoy, and perhaps even win in Chelsea's grand outdoor adventure.