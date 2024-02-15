Chelsea Wrestling Season Ends in Regional Finals

The Chelsea wrestling team saw its season end in the D2 regional finals with a 60-17 loss to a powerful Mason squad Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs had no answer for state-ranked Mason with just three wins in the title match.

Evan Muchler and Victor Radu picked up pins, while Lucas Racine had a 16-0 major-decision for the Bulldogs other win.

Chelsea reached the finals after rallying to beat Lansing Waverly 39-30.

Massimo Culgliari opened the match with a 11-6 win at 157, but Waverly picked up four straight wins to take a 21-3 lead.

Donovan Fisk earned a pin at 285 to cut the lead to 21-9, but Waverly bounced back with a tough 5-3 win at 106 to up its lead to 24-9.

Muchler picked up a hard-fought 9-6 win at 113 and Waverly voided 120 and 126 and the math was tied at 24.

Racine and Chase Messersmith earned back-to-back pins at 132 and 138 to put Chelsea in control with two matches to go 36-24.

Victor Radu sealed the Bulldogs win with an 11-5 win at 144, which was also his 100th career win to make it 39-24 Chelsea and final would be 39-30.

Eight Bulldogs will return to Mason Saturday for the D2 individual regionals.

Photos by Dawn McCann and Double D Image Creations