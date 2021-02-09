Asbestos work inside two Chelsea School District buildings

The Chelsea School District continues to put the funding from the 2019 bond to good work. One of the latest decisions will see some asbestos abatement conducted in two of its buildings.

After a unanimous vote of the school board at its Feb. 8 meeting, abatement work is now expected to take place at the 300 and 400 buildings on the Washington Street Education Center campus.

An agreement was approved to follow the recommendation of Nova Environmental, Inc. to have contractors Trust Thermal Abatement, Inc. and Quality Environmental, Services, Inc. address the asbestos abatements needed in the 300 Building at a cost of $83,000 and the 400 Building at a cost of $38,549.

CSD Superintendent Julie Helber said as the district moves forward with renovations in these buildings they wanted to make sure to access the areas where work will be done for any asbestos. She said when they did renovations at the 500 building there was some removed.

This can happen in older buildings, especially when there is a disruption of areas like the flooring and windows.

Helber said an assessment has been done at both 300 and 400.

Nova has previously worked with the district on other projects. In its recommendation, Nova said the contractors should be able to provide safe and effective projects within the time parameters of the specification.

One aim of these abatement projects will be to try and address the entire building when it comes to asbestos, so they don’t have to worry about doing it again down the road, especially if any more renovation work is needed in the future.

Tim Courtright, CSD Director of Operations, said this work should not alarm anyone in the community. He said it’s been typical on the WSEC campus whenever they have renovated different areas and buildings over the years.

In another board decision, a contract was approved with Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. for upgrades to the high school weight room. The district will be paying $258,786.77 for new exercise equipment at Chelsea High School.