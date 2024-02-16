Meet Acclaimed Authors During National Reading Month

By Shannon Powers, CDL Head of Information Services

In honor of National Reading Month, each March Chelsea District Library (CDL) presents Authors in Chelsea, a two-day event featuring nationally recognized, award-winning children’s authors. In partnership with the Chelsea School District, Authors in Chelsea includes assemblies and workshops for more than 1,000 Chelsea students in grades 1–6, bringing quality authors into classrooms to inspire students and encourage a love of reading and writing. To prepare for the March 19–20 event, hundreds of books by visiting authors were delivered to Chelsea School District courtesy of Chelsea Education Foundation.

This year’s visiting authors include Saadia Faruqi, Beth Vrabel, and K.A. Holt.

Saadia Faruqi is a Pakistani American author and interfaith activist who writes books for readers of all ages. Her most popular series, Yasmin, has twenty titles and follows the life of a spunky second-grade Pakistani American girl named Yasmin as she creatively works through everyday problems. A Kirkus Starred Review states, “Readers will be charmed by this one-of-a-kind character…Utterly satisfying.” Ms. Faruqi will visit 1st and 2nd grade students at North Creek Elementary School.

Beth Vrabel is the author of more than a dozen books for middle grade readers, including The Newspaper Club, A Blind Guide to Stinkville, and To Tell You the Truth. Beth’s realistic fiction focuses on friendships, family, and kids who learn to stand tall and solve problems in their everyday lives. Ms. Vrabel will visit South Meadows Elementary School to present to 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students.

Kari Anne (K.A.) Holt is the award-winning author of several middle grade novels-in-verse. Dedicated to showing kids that anyone can be the main character of a book, she writes a variety of books in and about poetry. Ms. Holt will visit 6th grade students at Beach Middle School. In an interactive presentation Holt will explore where ideas come from, what makes a good story, and how to write interesting characters.

K. A. Holt

Authors in Chelsea is about more than school visits! In addition to their time in the classrooms, this year’s authors will be featured at An Evening with the Authors, which is open to the public and free of charge. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30pm in the Washington Street Education Center Board Room located at 500 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear each author share their journey into the world of writing, participate in Q&A sessions, and get your books personally signed by the authors. Families, homeschoolers, lovers of youth and teen literature, and even aspiring children’s authors are encouraged to attend. The first 20 families to arrive will receive a coupon for a free book! Books will also be available for purchase courtesy of local Chelsea bookstore, Serendipity Books.

Authors in Chelsea is possible thanks to the Chelsea District Library, the Chelsea School District, the Chelsea Education Foundation, Serendipity Books, and the Friends of the Chelsea District Library. Special thanks goes to South Meadows Principal Stacie Battaglia for her years of support of this event.

Images courtesy of CDL

01

02 Beth Vrabel

03