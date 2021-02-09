Fast Start Lifts Bulldogs Past Stockbridge

After a nearly 11 month layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chelsea boys' basketball team returned to the court Monday night and came away with a 46-27 win over Stockbridge.

The Bulldogs used a smothering defense that held the Panthers to just four first quarter points and 11 at halftime.

Lucas Hanifan sparked a fast start for Chelsea with six points in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 13-4 lead after one.

Jordan Fansler took over in the second for the Bulldogs with eight points as Chelsea outscored Stockbridge 14-7 to take a 27-11 lead in to the break.

Joe Cabana and Ben Strzyzewski nailed triples in the third as the lead grew to 19 points 36-17 and the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Fansler had huge night for Chelsea with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Hanifan finished with eight points and Cabana six. Jayden Woody added four points, Strzyzewski, Matt Blanton, and Jacob Stephens three each, and Dom Guthre two.

"It was great to be back in the gym," Coach Josh Tropea said. "So happy for these kids and their families."

The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday night when they host Adrian at 7:00 PM.