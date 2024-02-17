Chelsea Hospital to Offer Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program at the Dexter District Library

Do you have pre-diabetes or are at risk for type 2 diabetes? Learn how to take small steps to prevent type 2 diabetes with a free Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program. Chelsea Hospital will be offering an informational session Monday, March 4, 2024 at 5:30 pm at the Dexter District Library. This one-hour presentation is designed to help everyone learn more about the Prevention program, whether it is right for you and register participants. The Program will continue weekly on Mondays through June 2024 and then monthly through March 2025. Individuals will be expected to participate through the full course of the program.

In order to participate, individuals must be 18 years or older, have no diagnosed history of type 1 or type 2 diabetes, have a BMI of 25 or more (23 if Asian) and not currently pregnant. Participants must also have one of the following: a history of gestational diabetes, score above 5 on the risk assessment, an A1c between 5.7% and 6.4%, a fasting glucose of 100-125 or 2-Hour plasma glucose of 140-199.

Being part of this free program will help participants become more active, avoid negative thoughts, lose a moderate amount of weight, manage stress, control food portions and stay motivated.

The Dexter District Library is happy to cosponsor this program with Chelsea Hospital, the University of Michigan Health System and Trinity Health.