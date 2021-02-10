Dexter Struggles in Opening Loss to De Lasalle

A slow start was expected after a long delay to the 2021 basketball season and it was just that for the Dexter basketball team as they fell to a strong Warren De Lasalle squad 56-18 in the season opener Tuesday night.

De Lasalle came in to the opener as one of the top 20 teams in the pre-season D1 rankings and they showed it after a slow start in the first half.

"A tough opener tonight against a strong DLS program," Coach Jason Rushton said. "They’re in great hands with Coach Djokaj over there."

The Dreads could get nothing going offensively all night and fell behind 10-5 after one quarter.

The offensive struggles continued in the second with Dexter scoring another five points, but the Dreads defense kept the game close, trailing 22-10 at the half.

"Our defensive effort was there," Rushton said. "But 17 turnovers and giving up 24 points off of them really hurt us."

De Lasalle warmed up in the second half outscoring the Dreadnaughts 18-5 in the third, taking a 39-15 lead and cruising to the win.

Colin Parachek led Dexter with seven points and six rebounds.

Sam Sterlitz, Evan Haroldson, and Aidan Dexter scored three each and Hayden Newton two.

Dexter will return to action Thursday night when they travel to Pinckney.