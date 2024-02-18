Chelsea Girls Close in on SEC White Title

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team moved within one win of the SEC White title after a 64-24 pasting of Pinckney Friday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 in the SEC White and tied with Tecumseh for the top spot in the conference with one game remaining. A win by both teams Tuesday and they will share the conference title.

It would take a huge upset for either team to fall from the top with Chelsea traveling to Ypsilanti and Tecumseh heading to Jackson Tuesday night. Both of those teams are 1-7 in the White.

Chelsea scored the first four points of the game before the Pirates got on the board. The Bulldogs would go on a 15-0 run and took a 21-5 lead after one and never looked back.

Leila Wells, Avery Lay, and Ella Day scored 14 points each to lead Chelsea. Aleeah Wells added nine points and Maggie McKale chipped in with seven.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-4 overall on the season.