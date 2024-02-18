Chelsea Boys’ Remain Perfect in SEC White

There was no letdown for the Chelsea boys’ basketball team after clinching the SEC White title Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 92-44 rout of Pinckney Friday.

The Bulldogs were on fire from the opening tip scoring over 25 points in each of the first three quarters for a 79-32 lead after three quarters as they cruised by the Pirates.

Jake Stephens led Chelsea with 32 points.

Joey Cabana had a big night as well with 29 points, while Drew Blanton added eight points and Nick Martin seven.

The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the White at 9-0 and improved to 14-5 overall on the season.