2-18-2024 10:14am
Chelsea Boys’ Remain Perfect in SEC White
There was no letdown for the Chelsea boys’ basketball team after clinching the SEC White title Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 92-44 rout of Pinckney Friday.
The Bulldogs were on fire from the opening tip scoring over 25 points in each of the first three quarters for a 79-32 lead after three quarters as they cruised by the Pirates.
Jake Stephens led Chelsea with 32 points.
Joey Cabana had a big night as well with 29 points, while Drew Blanton added eight points and Nick Martin seven.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated in the White at 9-0 and improved to 14-5 overall on the season.