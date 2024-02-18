Chelsea Wrestling Sends Three to Ford Field

Three Chelsea wrestlers qualified for the Division 2 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit March 1-2 and earned top four finishes at the Mason regional Saturday.

Lucas Racine earned a second-place finish at 132-pounds to improve to 37-6 on the season. After a winning a decision in the quarterfinals, Racine pinned the number-one seed from Three Rivers in the second round to reach the finals. He then fell 4-1 in a tough match to the undefeated state-ranked wrestler from DeWitt.

Victor Radu improved to 40-5 on the season with a third-place finish at 144. Radu opened with a major decision but fell in the semifinals to the top seed from Jackson Northwest. He bounced back with a major-decision in the consolation semis and pulled out a 6-4 overtime win in the third-place match.

Hunter Burk improved to 42-4 on the season with a 3-2 record on the day and a fourth-place finish at 126. Burk opened with a pin before falling to the top seed from Mason. He then earned a major-decision before falling in the third-place match to finish fourth.

Three other Bulldogs came just one win short of moving on.

Kamren Chapman dropped his opening round match and after a bye had a chance to move on with one win, but an injury in the opening match kept him from competing in his consolation match and he finished 37-5 on the season.

Evan Muchler finished 30-16 on the season after dropping a tough 4-0 decision ending his year in the consolation semis.

Collin Beckel came up just short at 106. He dropped his first match and pulled out an overtime win to keep his day alive. Beckel’s season ended at 27-14 after falling by pin in the consolation semis.

Two other Bulldogs saw their season end after struggling at the regionals.

Indiana Hurst finished his season at 29-13 after going 0-2 at 215, while Donovan Fisk finished the year at 25-12 at 285.