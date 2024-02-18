Chelsea Heads to Playoffs with Seven Game Win Streak

The Chelsea hockey team is kicking it into gear at the right time after three wins last week to extend the Bulldogs win streak to seven straight games heading into this weeks state tournament.

The Bulldogs improved to 16-7-2 overall on the season and will be competing in what is probably the toughest D2 regional in the state in Chelsea.

All five teams in the Chelsea regional have at least 15 wins with three of the teams being ranked in the top ten in Division 2.

The Bulldogs will open with Walled Lake Western/Pinckney (15-9-1) Thursday night at 5:30 with the winner meeting Orchard Lake St. Mary (15-8-1) at 5:00 PM Saturday.

The other side of the bracket features Flint Powers Catholic (17-7) against Jackson Lumen Christi (19-4-1) at 7:30 Saturday night. The championship game will be Wednesday, February 28 at 6:00 PM.

Chelsea opened the week by taking down Dexter 4-2 to finish a perfect 11-0 in the SEC.

Dexter took a first-period lead when Jack Burke found the not on the power play with assists to Camerone Enyedy and Austin Hutchison.

The Bulldogs would tie it up when Lew Turner stuffed home a round with an assist to Stevie Cattell.

Chelsea would take the lead in the second period with a Keegan Montgomery goal, but the Dreadnaughts answered with a goal by Cameron Lippert to tie the game at 2-2 after two.

The Bulldogs would put the game away with third period goals by Nic Smith and a second goal by Montgomery for the 4-2 win.

Josh Corcoran stopped 13 shots in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs then defeated Midland Dow 5-3 Friday night.

Brandon Davila had a big night with two goals and an assist to lead Chelsea.

Montgomery had another strong game with a goal and three assists, while Kyle Valik and Smith each had a goal. Owen McCulloch, Nathan Sobiechowski, and Jacob Brant each recorded an assist.

Luke Webster stopped 21 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea wrapped up the regular season with a 6-2 win over Canton Saturday.

Montgomery and Shane McLaughlin each scored a pair of goals and an assist, while Davila and Brant scored one goal each.

Brady Crawford, Turner, and Julian Trobaugh each recorded an assist for the Bulldogs.

Corcoran stopped 14 of 16 shots on net for Chelsea.