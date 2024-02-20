CPD Weekly Report 02-20-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-508

Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: February 12, 2024

Time: 1:13 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny of gasoline. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, had driven off without paying for the gas. The complainant stated that he observed the driver get back in the vehicle and leave without paying. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Main Street towards I-94. There was no further description available on the suspect driver. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on the identity of the suspect.

Incident #: 24-522

Location: 500 block of N. Main Street

Date: February 13, 2024

Time: 9:36 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Main Street for the report of a possible domestic assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the complainant, and she was asked to step outside and give a statement on what had happened. The complainant stated that she had asked the suspect to give her a ride to Detroit that evening, and the suspect had refused. The complainant stated that she had been “Kneed in her side” by the suspect. The officer asked the complainant if she needed any medical attention, and she declined to be evaluated. The officers then contacted the suspect and gathered his statement on what had taken place. The suspect denied to the officers that he had assaulted the complainant. At the conclusion of the interviews, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect, identified as a 70-year-old Chelsea man, under arrest for domestic assault. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors for review and the case was denied by the prosecutors.

Incident #: 24-525

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: February 14, 2024

Time: 11:59 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to a parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a hit-and-run crash with no reported injuries. Upon arrival, the officer contacted the complainant, who stated that she had just witnessed her vehicle get by another driver as they were pulling into a parking spot. The complainant stated that the suspect apologized for striking the vehicle and proceeded to drive away. The complainant was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle, license plate, and a description of the driver. The officer identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Chelsea woman and attempted to make contact and interview them about what had taken place. Through the suspect's lawyer they declined to provide any further statements about what had taken place. The case is in the process of being submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review to determine what charges may be authorized.

Incident #: 24-528

Location: 300 block of Washington Street

Date: February 14, 2024

Time: 4:53 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Washington Street for the report of an occupied home invasion complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that he had been at home working in his office when he heard a loud noise coming from the front of the house. The complainant stated he went to check the area and discovered the front door of his house was open, and the door frame was visibly damaged. At the time of the report, there was no description of a potential suspect available. The officers checked the residence and found no one was inside, and nothing appeared to have been disturbed or taken, aside from the physical damage to the door frame. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation.

Incident #: 24-567

Location: 500 block of Howard Street

Date: February 17, 2024

Time: 10:17 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the area of Dewey and Howard Street for the report of a possible intoxicated driver complaint. The complainant stated that they had been following a vehicle, described as a white GMC SUV, and the witnesses stated that they observed the vehicle swerving and nearly colliding with vehicles as they traveled down the road. Upon arrival to the area, the officers made contact with the witnesses and located the suspect vehicle parked in a nearby driveway in the 500 block of Howard Street. The officers approached the vehicle and noted that it was running with the headlights on, and as they approached, a female subject exited the driver’s side front seat. The officers stopped the driver and she initially refused to speak with the officers but later answered some of the questions. The officers noted that the driver had visibly red bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The vehicle was noted as having heavy front-end damage, but at the time of the report, it was unclear where/when the accident(s) had taken place. The driver was asked if she had consumed any alcohol, and she said, “Yes, two”. The officer asked her to perform some standard field sobriety tests, and at the conclusion, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect, a 37-year-old Oxford woman, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was processed and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication. The case will then be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.