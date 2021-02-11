Chelsea Hockey Falls to Strong Lumen Christi Team in Opener

The Chelsea hockey team hosted a strong Jackson Lumen Christi team in the 2021 opener Wednesday night and came up on the short end of a 5-2 loss.

Lumen wasted no time finding the net scoring just 1:13 into the game as they flipped home a rebound for a 1-0 lead.

The Titans scored a pair of goals 1:30 apart late in the first to take a 3-0 lead after one period.

The lead would grow to 4-0 six minute in to the second period, but the Bulldogs bounced back when Dylan McIntyre ripped home a power play goal with an assist to Jack Capper to make it 4-1.

After Lumen scored to make it 5-1, Capper scored in the final minute of the second with assists to Tyler Valik and McIntyre to make it 5-2 after two.

Neither team could find the net in the third to make the final 5-2 Titans.

Byron Bayer made his first start in net for the Bulldogs and was peppered with 41 shots, stopping 36.

The Bulldogs will take on Lenawee United Friday night at 7:30 PM.