2-12-2021 5:34am
UPDATE: Closure of Dexter-Chelsea Rd for DTE Pipeline Work
By Doug Marrin
The Washtenaw County Road Commission reports that the DTE work on their natural gas pipeline along Dexter-Chelsea Road originally scheduled to begin on February 1 has been delayed due to equipment issues.
DTE expects to begin work on Monday, February 15, and continue for five weeks.
This work will require a closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic on Dexter-Chelsea Road between Freer Road and McKinley Street. Residential access will be provided during this time.