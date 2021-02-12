Chelsea MI
2-12-2021 5:34am

UPDATE: Closure of Dexter-Chelsea Rd for DTE Pipeline Work

By Doug Marrin

The Washtenaw County Road Commission reports that the DTE work on their natural gas pipeline along Dexter-Chelsea Road originally scheduled to begin on February 1 has been delayed due to equipment issues.

DTE expects to begin work on Monday, February 15, and continue for five weeks. 

This work will require a closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic on Dexter-Chelsea Road between Freer Road and McKinley Street. Residential access will be provided during this time. 

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies