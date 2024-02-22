Gallery 100 Presents: Saline Painters Guild Exhibition

Gallery 100, a growing hub of artistic expression located in Chelsea, is excited to announce its upcoming exhibit, the “Spring Show” by the Saline Painters Guild. This captivating showcase, scheduled to run from March 5 to April 28, will feature a stunning collection of paintings by Saline artists.

Exhibit Highlights: The Saline Painters Guild is a group of skilled artists recognized for their exceptional work with watercolor, oil, and acrylic mediums. They have exhibited their creations in galleries, juried art shows, and art fairs, showcasing their talent to audiences.

Photo courtesy Gallery 100

This exhibition promises something for every art enthusiast. Visitors can immerse themselves in the tranquil landscapes of Rose Bradley's watercolors, appreciate the urban scenes depicted in Sue Craig's pastels, and marvel at the vibrant colors of Dennis Gordon's woodcut prints. The diverse range of mediums and subject matters ensures a rich and engaging experience for all who attend.

Established in 2009, Gallery 100 is a cherished part of the Silver Maples community, offering a cozy space dedicated to promoting art appreciation.

Photo courtesy of Gallery 100

Alongside its larger event space, the Maples Room, Gallery 100 hosts events and programming to foster a deeper connection with the arts. As part of its commitment to supporting local artists, Gallery 100 provides a platform for direct artist sales without taking any commission.

Photo courtesy of Gallery 100

Artists Reception: The Saline Painters Guild and Gallery 100 cordially invite the public to attend the opening reception of their exhibition on Sunday, March 10, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at Gallery 100, located within Silver Maples of Chelsea. This event offers a unique opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and experience the beauty of their artwork firsthand.

Don't miss the chance to explore the talent of the Saline Painters Guild at Gallery 100. Save the date and join us for an unforgettable celebration of artistry and creativity.

Event Details:

Opening Reception: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Exhibition Dates: March 5 - April 28, 2024

Location: Gallery 100, Silver Maples of Chelsea

For more information, please contact: gallery100atsm@gmail.com

“Gallery 100 - Life is Art”