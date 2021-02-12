Chelsea Swim and Dive Improves in Pair of Losses

The Bulldogs welcomed in non-conference opponent Erie-Ida, as well as SEC White Division foe Pinckney to Cameron Pool on Thursday night for a double-dual meet. The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 SEC) finished the night falling to Pinckney by a final score of 70-116, and Erie-Ida 92-93. The guys had a team goal they were focused on tonight,” stated head coach Andrew Thomson. “They were working to hit 75% of possible times as season best times tonight. They needed 28 total and came up with 22. That’s still a great number for where we are in the season.”

Bram Hartsuff and Rollen Zachrich started the individual performances off with a fourth and fifth place finish in the 200 free, respectively. Hartsuff touched in 2:15.18 and Zachrich finished with a 2:19.74. In the 200 IM Parker Olk finished second overall with a time of 2:14.19. Landen Collins took the top spot in the 50 free with a final of 23.91. Mitch Brown led all scorers in the diving event with a final of 253.05 points, while teammate Michael Hanna finished seventh with 113.15 points.

Olk finished first in the 100 fly, touching in 58.76, while Stephen Levine finished fifth overall with a final of 1:08.30. Collins placed first in the 100 free with a time of 53.03, while Critchfield finished sixth with a time of 59.79. The 500 free saw Hartsuff and Zachrich again finish side by side, with Hartsuff in third (6:08.74) and Zachrich fourth (6:33.41).

The Bulldog 200 free relay team of Levine, Brown, Olk and Collins finished runner up to Pinckney, posting a 1:38.22 final time. Joel Burke led the Bulldogs in the 100 back, finishing third with a time of 1:14.11, and Jack Leissner finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a final of 1:19.70. The meet wrapped up with the Chelsea 400 free relay team of Collins, Levine, Critchfield, and Olk again finishing second, with a final time of 3:50.12.

The Bulldogs next travel to Tecumseh for another SEC White Division matchup on February 18 followed by a trip to Milan for a double-dual with SEC White Division foe Dexter on February 20. The Bulldogs return home to Cameron Pool on Thursday, February 25 when they welcome in Jackson.