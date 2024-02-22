Chelsea Girls Win Seventh Straight SEC White Title

The Chelsea girls' basketball team continued its domination of the SEC White by clinching a share of its seventh straight league title with an 81-53 rout of Ypsilanti Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs finished with a 9-1 record in the White to tie with Tecumseh for the league title.

The last time the Bulldogs did not claim at least a share of the SEC White crown was 2016-17 when Ypsilanti won the title.

The Bulldogs were hot from the start, just missing the school record for triples in the game with 15. The school record is 17 for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea hit nine triples in the first half alone with seven different Bulldogs hitting from beyond the arch. Leila Wells and Megan Bareis each connected for two in the half as the Bulldogs took a commanding lead at the break.

The Bulldogs kept firing in the third with Wells hitting two more, Braiden Scheffler and Avery Lasy each hit one as the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Lay finished with a team high 21 points, while Wells finished with 20.

Scheffler chipped in with three triples for nine points, Aleeah Wells and Maya Valik seven points each, and Bareis six points. Ella Day added five points, Grace Ratliff three, Maggie McKale two, and Caroline Knight one as ten of 11 Bulldogs found their way into the scoring column.

Chelsea improved to 16-4 overall. They will look to get revenge on rival Dexter Friday night at 5:30. The Dreadnaughts defeated Chelsea 36-34 back in December.