Chelsea Girls’ Roll Past Adrian

A fast start and a smothering defense led the Chelsea girls’ basketball team to a 66-11 pasting of Adrian Thursday night.

The Bulldogs defense was all over the Maples from the start. They blanked the Maples in the opening quarter and allowed just one basket in the second on their way to a 29-point lead at the half.

When the defense is pitching a near shutout for a half, the offense does not have to put many points on the board, but the Chelsea offense was clicking as well.

Leila Wells scored five points and Megan McCalla four in the first as the Bulldogs took a 15-0 lead.

Emily McCalla scored seven second quarter points as Chelsea continued to pour it on and took a commanding 31-2 halftime lead.

It was Megan McCalla’s turn to take control in the third, putting up ten points in the period as the Chelsea lead grew to 51-5 and the Bulldogs cruised to the easy win.

Megan McCalla finished with a team high 18 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Wells finished with 14 points and Emily McCalla 10. Andrea Kowalski chipped in with seven points, Rachel Bullock six, Ella Day and Morgan Majeski four each, and Sarah Kennings three.

The Bulldogs travel to Bedford Saturday afternoon to take on a strong Mules squad at 1:30 PM.