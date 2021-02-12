Big Second Half Lifts Bulldogs Past Adrian

The Chelsea offense was clicking Thursday night, but it took a big second half for the Bulldogs to pull away for an 80-56 win over Adrian in the SEC White opener for both teams.

Adrian held a 16-14 lead after one quarter, but Chelsea began to take over in the second. Dominic Guthre scored six points in the quarter while Jordan Fansler and Lucas Hanifan score five each and the Bulldogs outscored the Maples 21-15 for a 35-31 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs began to pull away in the third outscoring Adrian 19-12 for a 54-43 lead after three.

A big fourth quarter helped the Bulldogs blow the game wide open as Chelsea outscored the Maples 26-13 to pull away for the 24-point win.

Fansler posted his second straight double-double with a team high 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Hanifan finished with 15 points, while Guthre chipped in with eight points and eight boards.. Ben Strzyzewski added eight points, Jacob Stephens six, Joey Cabana six, Jayden Woody five, and Carter Alexander three.

The Bulldogs will host Ida at 2:30 PM Saturday.