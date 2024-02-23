Chelsea Considers Funding Mental Health Coordinator with Millage Rebates

The City of Chelsea is exploring ideas for the use of millage rebate funds it has received following the passage of the 2017 County Mental Health and Public Safety Millage. The fund balance sits at just under $600,000 but will increase to approximately $800,000 before the millage expires. The rebate funds are distributed to Washtenaw County municipalities that provide their own police services, like Chelsea.

Though the topic has been under discussion for several years, in 2023, the city formally convened a group to “discuss possible recommended uses for the rebate funds,” according to a memo to the council from Mayor Jane Pacheco. That group, now called the Roundtable Group, is comprised of city staff, members of the city’s Strategic Planning Group and Community Center Taskforce, and representatives from the Chelsea School District and Chelsea School Board, Chelsea Hospital, Silver Maples, Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea District Library, and 5 Healthy Towns.

At the February 5, 2024, city council meeting, Mayor Pacheco provided an update to the council on the progress of those discussions. “A truly collaborative investigation of community needs and potential gaps brought forth recommendations from the city representatives as well as other group members. The consensus recommendation centers around the idea of a public-facing, shared community mental health coordinator(s),” read the memo included in the city council meeting packet.

While the millage’s ballot language imposed no specific restriction on how the rebate funds may be used, Mayor Pacheco told STN that there is interest by the group to use the funds in a way that aligns with the intent of the millage. That millage, which was approved by Washtenaw County voters by a 2-to-1 margin, is dedicated to increasing funds for countywide public safety and mental health services.

In January 2024, the Roundtable Group invited the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health to join the collaboration. Doing so helped the city, “to align the suggested position to work within the existing county-wide resource network,” per the memo.

The recommendation for a new community mental health coordinator isn’t final, though. Further exploration between the Roundtable group and other community groups and stakeholders has revealed that there may be too many gaps in services for one new community health coordinator to cover. As such, the group is continuing to consider and refine the recommendation.

Mayor Pacheco told STN that one possible way to move forward with the idea is to create the position as a two-year pilot. Not only would this limit the initial commitment of funds, but it would also allow for a formal review of the position after two years to determine how well it serves its purpose and consider changes necessary to increase success.

Pacheco said that the Roundtable Group has another meeting in March and hopes to present a formal recommendation to the city council in April. If approved, that will give the city time to incorporate the role in next year’s budget, which will be finalized and voted on in June.