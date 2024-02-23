Chelsea Historical Society Showcases Century-Old Cole Funeral Chapel

The Chelsea Area Historical Society is spotlighting 100-year-old local businesses, with the next feature on Cole Funeral Chapel, a cornerstone in Chelsea for over a century.

This event, set for March 4 at 7 pm at the Chelsea Depot, promises an insightful evening with Allen Cole, the current proprietor, who inherited the business from his father, Don Cole. The funeral home's rich history began in 1898 when founded by Samuel Mapes in downtown Chelsea, before moving to its current site in 1910. Allen Cole plans to share the evolution of the business, from its relocation to the transitions in ownership and the diverse vehicles used throughout its history.

This presentation offers a unique glimpse into the enduring legacy of Cole Funeral Chapel. Entry is complimentary for society members and available for a $10 fee for the general public.