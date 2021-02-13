Chelsea Hockey Routs Lenawee for First Win

The Chelsea hockey team picked up its first win of the season as they opened SEC White play with a 10-2 pasting of Lenawee United Friday night.

Tyler Valik scored a pair of first period goals and Drew Sherwood added another to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead after one period.

Valik would score hit third of the game in the second, along with goals by Devin McIntyre, Brendan Westcott, and Brandon Davila to increase the lead two 7-2 after to and the Bulldogs would finish the mercy with three more third period goals.

Harrison Lantis made seven saves in net for the Bulldogs for the win.

Valik had a big night with the hat trick and three assists. Corbin Steele added two goals and two assists, while McIntyre added a goal and three assists. Keegan Montgomery and Divila collected a goal and two assists each, Westcott a goal and assist, Jack Capper two assists, Sherwood one goal, Owen McCullough and Michael Jones one assist each.