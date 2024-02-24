Chelsea Girls Roll Over Rival Dreadnaughts

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team used a quick start to avenge an early season loss to rival Dexter Friday night rolling past the Dreadnaughts 58-33.

The Bulldogs offense struggled against the Dreads in the 36-34 loss back in December, but it was clicking from the start Friday night as Chelsea controlled the first quarter and took a 21-3 lead and never looked back.

Chelsea started five seniors in their final home game, and they all contributed with Ella Day, Maya Valik, Meghan Bareis, and Leila Wells all scoring in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs the early lead.

Alena Blumberg hit a triple early for Dexter, but those would be their only points in the quarter as the Dreads offense struggled in the first half.

The Chelsea offense slowed in the second, but the defense stifled Dexter with the Bulldogs outscoring the Dread 10-6 for a 31-9 halftime lead.

Blumberg and the Dexter offense finally got going in the third with Blumberg scoring the first eight points, including a pair of threes and a triple by Alyssa Gullekson as the Dreads tried to make a game of it.

The Chelsea offense came back to life in the third sparked by 10 points from Avery Lay and the second triple of the game by Maggie McKale and the Bulldogs lead grew to 47-21 after three.

Leila Wells, the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer went out with a bang in her final home game as a Bulldog, scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter for Chelsea. She would finish the night with a team-high 20 points and when she left the court in the final moments, she was replaced by her sister Aleeah Wells with a hug and went to the sideline with a rousing applause from the Bulldogs faithful.

Lay finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs. McKale hit three triples for nine points, while Braiden Scheffler added two and Aleeah Wells one.

The senior Bareis hit a pair of triples for six points, while Day added three points and Valik two.

Blumberg led Dexter with a team-high 15 points.

Harper Backus chipped in with six points, Gullekson added five points, Heidi Fuchs four points, Kendall Cabana and Addison Streetman two each.

Chelsea improved to 17-4 overall while Dexter dropped to 14-7 on the season.

