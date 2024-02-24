Bulldogs Pull Away from Dexter with State Playoffs Looming

The Chelsea and Dexter boys' basketball team wrapped up their regular season with a rivalry matchup Friday night and the Bulldogs pulled away with a big second half to defeat Dexter 81-57.

The win lifted Chelsea to 16-6 on the season and the Dreadnaughts fell to 6-16 overall with the state playoffs this week.

The Bulldogs will open D2 district play Wednesday night when they face the winner of Pinckney and Fowlerville at 5:30 PM at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard. The championship game will be played Friday night at 7:00 against the winner of Gabriel Richard and Williamston.

Dexter will take on Jackson Northwest Monday night at Ann Arbor Huron at 5:30 PM. The winner will face Ann Arbor Huron Wednesday night at 5:30 with the championship Friday night at 7:00 PM.

Friday night saw the Dreadnaughts come out quick behind the hot shooting of Scott Smith with seven first quarter points to put the Dexter up 13-9, but the Bulldogs answered with a 7-0 run to close the quarter with a 16-13 lead. Joey Cabana kept the Bulldogs close early with nine points in the opening period for the Bulldogs.

Jake Stephens finished with 35 points, including 18 in the second quarter. Photo by Mike Williamson

The second quarter was the Jake Stephens show for the Bulldogs. After struggling in the first period, Stephens exploded for 18 points in the second quarter, including 10 of the first 12 points for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs outscored Dexter 26-17 in the quarter with Stephens and Cabana scoring all 26 points for Chelsea.

Jack DeMerell sank a pair of three pointers in the second to help Dexter stay close, trailing 42-30 at the half.

Dexter started fast in the third with a 10-2 run to cut the Bulldogs lead to 44-40, but Chelsea would kick it into another gear with eight points by Stephens and six by Cabana, including a big dunk to close the third with an 18-3 run and a 62-43 lead.

Jack DeMerell scored 18 to lead Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

DeMerell started the fourth with five points and Garrett Sharp hit a pair of baskets, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs lead continued to grow with five points from Drew Blanton.

The Bulldogs Dynamic Senior Duo of Stephens and Cabana playing in their final home game, combined for 60 points for Chelsea.

Stephens finished with a game-high of 35 points, while Cabana, the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer, finished his home career with 25 points.

Blanton chipped in with nine points despite battling foul trouble all night. Senior Regan Plank added three points as did senior Hayden Long. Sam Borcherding finished with three points, while Beckett Boos and Buck Allen scored two each.

DeMerell led Dexter with 18 points.

Smith finished with 12 points and Haden Harm nine points. Ben Murphy chipped in with seven points, Sharp four points, and Will Simpson three. Jack Richards added three points and Sammy Koch one.

Photos by Mike Williamson



