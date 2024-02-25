Chelsea Hockey Season Ends in Loss to Walled Lake

The Chelsea hockey team saw its season come to an end in a tough loss to 6-4 loss to Walled Lake Western-Pinckney Thursday night.

The Bulldogs tried but could not overcome the loss of starting goaltender Luke Webster, who received a game misconduct for an incident in the second period and had to leave the game.

Walled Lake took an early 1-0 lead, but the Bulldogs answered when Keegan Montgomery found the net to tie the game at 1-1 after one period.

Western retook the lead early in the second, when the incident in front of the Chelsea net happened sending Webster to the locker room with 13:02 left in the second.

Two more goals by walled Lake would push the lead to 4-1 before Montgomery scored his second of the game to make it 4-2 after two.

Three minutes into the third Walled Lake would find the net again for a 5-2 lead, but the Bulldogs would rally.

Kyle Valik scored just over a minute later to make it 5-3 and found the net again with 9:32 left to cut the lead to 5-4.

Chelsea could not find the equalizer and pulled the goaltender with two minutes left and Walled Lake would seal the win with an empty net goal with 1:32 left in the third for the 6-4 final.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a 16-8-2 overall record.

Photos by Dawn McCann



