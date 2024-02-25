Chelsea Swim and Dive Second at SEC White Finals

The Chelsea swim and dive team had a strong day, but cam up just short of a strong Jackson squad and finished second at the SEC White Finals hosted by the Bulldogs this weekend.

Jackson finished with a score of 511 points to beat out the Bulldogs with 454. Chelsea held off a hard charging Adiran team that set multiple pool records over the weekend and finished third with 412 points.

Chelsea had three top three finishes, but its depth help the Bulldogs score a lot of points at the meet.

Mitchell Brown ran away with the diving title by setting new Chelsea varsity, Cameron Pool, and SEC White records with a score of 546.20. He beat the previous 11 dive record of 513.40 held by Jake Burris that was set in 2015.

The 200 free relay team of Joshua Levine, Miles Dell, Misha McElrath, and Easton Hodel earned a second-place finish and teamed to finish fourth in the 200-medley relay with a state-cut time, while Hodel was third in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 fly.

Joshua Levine was fourth in the 50 free and 100 free, while Dell was fourth in the 100 fly and fifth in the 50 free. Brown finished fourth in the 100 breast and Sam Woodard was fourth in diving.

McElrath was fifth in the 100 breast, Dell fifth in the 50 free, and Jack Leisnner fifth I the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free, while the 400 free relay team of Zach Levine, Leissner, Matt Hurden, and Will Roebuck was sixth.

Picking up big points in the B-Finals were Hurden with eighth place finishes in the 200 free and 500 free, Victor Gutierrez De Pineres eighth in diving, Zach Levine eighth in the 200 IM, and Levine, Brown, Kennedy, and Roebuck teaming for an eighth-place finish in the 200-medley relay.

Ninth-place finishes went to the 200 free relay team of Kennedy, Hurden, Woodard, and Leissner, and the 400 free relay team of Zach Christie, Max Berent, James Haab, and Isaac Snyder.

Kennedy was tenth in the 100 fly, while eleventh-place finishes went to Haab in the 100 breast, Roebuck in the 200 free and 500 free, and Snyder in the 50 free.

Twelfth-place finishes went to Snyder in the 100 breast, Kennedy the 200 IM, Z. Levine 100 back, and Liam Favre 50 free.