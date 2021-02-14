Bulldogs Clip Pinckney in Overtime

In a key early season SEC White matchup the Chelsea hockey team defeated Pinckney 3-2 in overtime to remain undefeated in the conference.

The Bulldogs and Pirates are expected to battle for the top of the White standings in 2021 and Saturdays game was a battle.

Chelsea took control early with first period goals by Jack Capper and Devin McIntyre for a 2-0 lead after one.

It would stay that way until the third when Pinckney would score two goals less then a minute apart to tie the game at 2-2.

Both teams had scoring chances early in the overtime period, but neither could find the net.

During a Pinckney line change the puck hit a Pirate and the Bulldogs argued that a to many men on the ice penalty should have been called, but it was not and play went on.

Just a few seconds later the puck went behind the Pirate net. McIntyre got the puck out front and wristed a shot that was blocked and Tyler Valik was there for the rebound to knock it home for the game-winner.

McIntyre finished with a goal and two assists, while Capper and Valik each had a goal and assist.

Byron Bayer earned the win in net for Chelsea who improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC White.