CPD Weekly Report 02-27-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-574

Location: 300 block of Wilkinson Street

Date: February 19, 2024

Time: 6:11 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Wilkinson St. for the report of a larceny of motor vehicle parts complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant near his vehicle. The complainant said that he had parked his vehicle on the evening of February 18th, and when he returned to the vehicle on the morning of February 19th, he found that all four wheels had been stolen and the vehicle was sitting on concrete blocks. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available. The case remains open pending further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-576

Location: 200 block of Wilkinson Street

Date: February 19, 2024

Time: 8:31 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Wilkinson Street for the report of an attempted larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who said that he had gone out to his vehicle in the morning and found that the passenger side front window had been broken out using an unknown object. The complainant said that it did not appear that anything was missing from inside the vehicle. There was no suspect information available at the time of the report. The case remains open and was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.

*****

Incident #: 24-604

Location: 500 block of Wilkinson Street

Date: February 21, 2024

Time: 9:35 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a larceny from an auto complaint over the phone. The complainant said that she had recently discovered that her debit card was fraudulently being used at various retailers. The complainant said that when she discovered the charges, she checked her vehicle, and the debit card that she keeps in her vehicle was missing. The incident is believed to have possibly occurred sometime between February 18th and February 19th, and no other items are believed to have been taken from the vehicle. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.

*****

Incident #: 24-656

Location: 1400 block of S. Main Street

Date: February 25, 2024

Time: 1:47 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup parked in the center of a parking lot of a closed commercial property. The officer approached the vehicle and found the vehicle to be running and occupied by a male subject in the driver’s seat, who appeared to be asleep. After repeatedly knocking on the window of the vehicle, the officer was able to wake the driver up. The driver rolled his window down to speak with the officer, and immediately the officer noted a strong odor of alcohol emitting from both the vehicle and his person.

The officer questioned the driver on what he had been doing, parked in the middle of the parking lot and the driver refused to answer any questions. While speaking with the driver, it was found that he was in possession of a handgun, which was secured and entered into evidence. The driver refused to perform any standard field sobriety tests or answer any questions. The officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 49-year-old Gregory man, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication. The case will then be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for warrant review and to determine what, if any, charges will be authorized.