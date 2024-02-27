Chelsea Hospital Ranked #5 in Michigan by Newsweek

Chelsea Hospital and Trinity Health Ann Arbor have both made the list for Newsweek’s “America’s Best In-State Hospitals” in the state of Michigan for 2024. Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, was ranked #5, while Trinity Health Ann Arbor was ranked #7. University of Michigan Hospitals - Michigan Medicine, was ranked #1 in the state.

“Earning this recognition is not only a great honor for all of us at Chelsea Hospital, but it demonstrates our commitment to providing consistent, high-quality care to patients,” said Chelsea Hospital President Ben Miles. “I would also like to congratulate Trinity Health Ann Arbor for receiving this recognition, as well as our joint venture partner University of Michigan Health.”

The annual list, put together by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, includes 600 total hospitals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed tens of thousands of health care professionals — including doctors, hospital managers and other health care workers — from June to July of 2023. The survey asked participants to rate their recommended hospitals on a scale of 1-10 in the following categories:

Quality of care

Staffing

Patient counseling

Accommodation and amenities

The assessments provided by health care professionals, the number of recommendations each hospital received, and the professional experience of participants were used to determine each hospital’s ranking.