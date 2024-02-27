Chelsea Community Fund Boosts Local Nonprofits with Over $60K in Grants

In its ongoing mission to support local initiatives, the Chelsea Community Fund (CCF) has revealed the latest beneficiaries of its grant program, marking another notable contribution to the community's welfare. This year, four Chelsea-based nonprofit organizations have been selected to receive a combined total of $63,500 in grants.

Among the grant recipients, Barn Sanctuary has been awarded $17,000 to facilitate the purchase of a Mobility Rideabout Golf Cart. This investment aims to make the farm more accessible, ensuring that individuals with mobility challenges can engage in community-based activities, thereby promoting a more inclusive environment for all members of the community.

The Chelsea Area Pickleball Association has been granted $25,000 in a stride toward enhancing recreational infrastructure. This funding is earmarked for constructing six new permanent outdoor pickleball courts at TimberTown Park, a project that stands as the inaugural phase of the broader “TimberTown Reimagined initiative.” The overall endeavor includes significant upgrades such as infrastructure modifications, updates to the play structure, restoration of the 'Pathway to Renewal' art mosaic, and improvements to the trailhead, laying the foundation for a revitalized community green space.

The Chelsea Area Historical Society (CAHS) is another grantee, receiving $11,500 to support the preservation of its museum building and implement mechanical safeguards. As CAHS approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024, these funds are instrumental in ensuring the museum's longevity, with an eye toward its centennial celebrations in the future.

St. Louis Center has been allocated a $10,000 grant to partially fund monthly events that highlight cultural diversity. These events are designed to enrich the Chelsea community by providing opportunities for members, residents, and staff to explore and appreciate the mosaic of cultures represented within the community.

In an administrative shift, CCF has announced the transition to an annual grant cycle, moving away from its previous bi-annual format. The next deadline for grant applications is set for February 15, 2025. Organizations interested in applying for grants are encouraged to contact Gregory Yankee at gyankee@cfsem.org or visit the CCF website for more information on grant guidelines and the application process.

CCF's efforts are made possible through the generous support of donors from the Chelsea area. Those interested in contributing to the fund's mission are urged to contact Katelyn Videto at kvideto@cfsem.org or visit the foundation's website at https://chelseafoundation.org/

for more details on how to donate.