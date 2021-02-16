CPD Weekly Report 02-16-21

From Chelsea Police Department

######

Incident #: 21-249 Location: 300 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: February 10, 2021 Time: 3:40 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 300 block of Wilkinson Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between February 8th at 4 pm and February 9th at 12pm. The complainant had stated that recently the vehicle in question had become noticeably louder in recent days. When the complainant took the vehicle to a repair shop it was determined that the catalytic convertor had been crudely cut off of the vehicle, possibly using a battery-operated saw. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.

######

Incident #: 21-235 Location: 300 block of Fairways Lane

Date: February 8, 2021 Time: 12:18 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station an officer took a telephone report regarding an identity theft complaint that had recently been discovered but was believed to have occurred in November 2020. The complainant stated that they had noticed a drastic drop in their credit score and upon further investigation, it was determined that there was a delinquent AT&T DirecTV collection that had recently been reported. The complainant discovered that an account had been created and their identity had been used to open the account in question. It was determined that the suspect account had been created in Georgia. At the time of the report, no further details were able to be obtained regarding the identity of the suspect. The officer assisted the complainant with filling out and signing the necessary documents to dispute this account as fraudulent and have the item removed.