SENIOR MOMENT: Jam Session

By Gretchen Zale

Following in the footsteps of its highly successful first musical undertaking, the Ukulele Group, the Chelsea Senior Center now offers a variety of musical opportunities to its members and friends.

One of them, The Jam Session, was formed by Gary Munce and Kelly Schmidt. Starting with a core group of four or five hearty souls, they envisioned a way to bring more music into the lives of their friends at the Senior Center. Meeting at CSC on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 12:30 pm, the group sees a growing number of people looking for music in their lives, either by participating or by dropping in just to listen.

Gary Munce, co-founder of the Jam Session at CSC, leads the group in a song at a recent Wednesday afternoon session.

The musical group now has as many as 10 people who bring their favorite instruments, including violin, guitar, flute, ukelele, harmonica, percussion, mandolin and bass. All ages and levels of musical talent are invited. Many others make up the lively and appreciative audience

Munce says, “The Jam Session is a great way to enjoy life by connecting with others around music. We have the opportunity to experience a variety of music and learn from others in a relaxed and welcoming setting.”

A number of recent surveys and studies have shown that music participation, especially in older people, is the ultimate way to connect and collaborate. Music also enlivens the day and helps trigger memory recall in those living with dementia. A recent feature article in AARP Magazine highlighted the growing body of evidence that music plays an important part in the well-being of seniors, and provides a critical therapeutic avenue for those with brain injury and dysfunction.

CSC member Jim Hughes, who plays guitar and ukelele, has played mandolin at the Chelsea Farmers’ Market and at the Chelsea Retirement Home. He believes that playing with a group like Jam Session is supportive, encouraging, and a life-enriching experience that can be started at any age.

CSC membership is open to all ages. So come along and bring your friends to a Jam Session and plan your time for joy!

The Senior Moment feature highlights opportunities for older adults through the

Chelsea Senior Center and related organizations. Call the CSC at (734)475-9242.