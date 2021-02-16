Smokehouse 52 BBQ Is Rolling Out Fish Fry Fridays

From D&B Strategic Marketing

“We are gearing up with our Fish Fry Friday Feature CATFISH! We saved the recipe from last year and will have plenty of Catfish for this Lenten season.” shared Phil Tolliver, owner of Smokehouse 52 BBQ. The first Fish Fry is on Friday, February 19, and will run through Friday, April 2, takeout or dine-in.

Weekly fish frys are commonplace in the U.S., where churchgoers will gather together over meals of crisp, battered Fish—usually, cod, if you’re in the Midwest, or haddock if you’re in the Northeast. The most typical sides look like ones that might come with a fried chicken meal—coleslaw, some form of potatoes like potato salad or potato pancakes, and bread. “Our guests were really excited that we switched it up and offered both a Catfish dinner and a Catfish Po’ boy,” said Tolliver. Partake in this seasonal tradition at Smokehouse 52 BBQ. Details of their Lenten offering can be found online at www.sh52bbq.com. No more cooking on Friday evening.

Smokehouse 52 BBQ will be celebrating its 8th Anniversary in Chelsea. Time flies -how did that happen? This family-owned and operated business has been heavily involved in the community with donations to Faith In Action, Saline Area Social Service, to schools in the communities they serve as well as families who may need a little help. Phil Tolliver and his staff have volunteered and supported the Chelsea Area Festivals and Events’ Summer Festival and Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights summer series.

Tolliver and his team opened a second restaurant in April 2018 in Saline. Their business continues to grow; in addition to the restaurants, Smokehouse 52 BBQ sells their famous sauces in several different markets in the region, including Agricole in Chelsea, and McPherson Local in Saline.

If you want to experience a meal that lights up your taste buds, enjoy a Friday Night Fish Fry from Smokehouse 52 BBQ, it should be at the top of your list of fun things to do. The Catfish Platter is $13.99 and the Po’Boy is $12.89. Contact them now by going to their website or www.sh52bbq.com, or call Saline (734) 316-7913, Chelsea (734) 562-2565.

Both Chelsea and Saline restaurants are open for dining at 25% capacity and both have online ordering. The takeout process has been perfected over this past year, you will have tasty fish to look forward to this Lenten season starting Friday, February 19.