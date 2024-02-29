Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #7

Chef Series #7 will take place on Saturday, March 9, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff's Appliances New Living Showroom. The Chef Series features local chefs on the 3rd Saturday of each month except this event.

Chef Series #7 will spotlight Chefs Phil and Vanessa Coulson, owners of The Nest Kitchen at Robin Hills Farm. Space is limited; contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.

In 2007, Phil moved from his home in Detroit to Boston, where he met Vanessa. In their ten years in Boston, Phil and Vanessa cooked a variety of cuisines from French to Italian and learned from many well-respected chefs. They both held the title of Executive Chef in each of their respective restaurants.

Phil and Vanessa relocated from Boston to the west coast of Michigan. In 2020, they moved to Grass Lake and opened their food truck, Sanich Union. They both longed for their own restaurant, and Robin Hills Farm was looking for someone to head their kitchen, and The Nest Cocktail Bar & Kitchen became a reality!

Vanessa & Phil Coulson, courtesy of Vanessa Coulson

Join Chefs Vanessa & Phil on March 9, from 11 am - 1 pm; they will feature Bolognese & Fresh Tagliatelle Pasta.

To learn more about Chefs Vanessa & Phil and the Nest's menu at Robin Hills Farm, go to www.robinhillsfarm.com/thenest-landing

Mark your calendars for the third Saturday of every month, 11 am - 1 pm, for future Chef Series.

For more information about Heydlauff's Appliances and the upcoming Chef Series, please contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.