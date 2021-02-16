Chelsea Hockey Picks Up Third Straight Win

A late third period goal by Jack Capper lifted the Chelsea hockey team to a 3-2 win over Jackson United Monday night.

Capper lifted a shot over the shoulder of the Jackson goaltender into the top of the net with 5:40 left to break a 2-2 tie and send the Bulldogs to the victory.

Brendan Westcott put Chelsea on top at the 10 minute mark of the first when he poked the puck past a sprawling Viking goalie and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Jackson answered to tie the game with 5:26 left in the first.

Drew Sherwood found the net in the second to put Chelsea up 2-1 and it stayed that way until the third.

The Vikings scored on the powerplay with 16:12 left in the third, setting up Capper's heroics.

Keegan Montgomery recorded a pair of assists for the Bulldogs, while Pedro Lopez, Tyler Valik, and Michael Jones added one assist each.

Harrison Lantis made 14 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea returns to action Friday night against Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard.