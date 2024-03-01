Tickets on sale now for CAP Jr.’s production of Aladdin JR

CAP Jr., the youth theater company of the Chelsea Area Players will present Aladdin at the George Prinzing Auditorium, WSEC 500 Washington Street, March 15-16 at 7 p.m. and on March 17 at 2 p.m.

Grab your magic carpet and take a journey to the city of Agrabah in Disney's Aladdin JR, adapted from Disney's hit Broadway production and the animated film.

Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and a Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the heart of the princess Jasmine, Aladdin sets off on a thrilling adventure that tests his will and moral character.

Director Alex Moore notes, “We have an amazing cast of 63 actors in this show -- one of the biggest we've had ever for a musical, and certainly the biggest since the pandemic! The kids love performing the parts and roles that they remember seeing in the movie. The difficulty comes in trying to make our limited community theater resources match the expectations people have, especially with the iconic components of a show.”

She teases, “We are very excited about what our tech team is planning. I think the audience will really enjoy the way Aladdin and Jasmine "fly" on stage.”

With some of the most beloved Disney characters and songs like “Arabian Nights” and “Friend Like Me,” this show is sure to open up a “whole new world” for audiences!

General admission tickets are available for $10 online at www.chelseaareaplayers.org, at Chelsea Pharmacy, 1125 South Main St., or at the door.