St. Louis Center Hosting Natural Hair Care Workshop

In conjunction with two grants awarded by Chelsea Community Foundation and Chelsea Hospital, St. Louis Center will be hosting a series of free community cultural events. These events will be running throughout the year, with many more details to come. The first event will be on Wednesday, March 6th at St. Louis Center, located at 16195 W Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118.

Join Nikki Lewis on March 6th at 6:30 P.M. as she gives a presentation on natural hair. Motivated by a love for constant improvement and the latest trends, she prides herself on providing services to a wide range of clientele. Her main focus is continued education and to spread her knowledge to other people along the way through her hair care and styling classes.

The workshop will cover:

• An overview of different natural hair textures

• Products and techniques to navigate different hair textures

• Simple instructions and style guides

• Hands-on opportunities to practice

• Questions and answers

Visit https://stlouiscenter.org/event/hair-care-workshop/ to register for this free event!