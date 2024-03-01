Seasonal Shifts and Lush Harvests in the Vibrant World of Our Winter Farmers Markets

By Taiyler Stanfield, STN Writer

As the winter’s harsh weather slowly declines and the warmer season takes over, farmers markets will soon move from indoor settings to the great outdoors once more.

However, among the seasonal shift, winter farmers markets are still thriving in Chelsea, Saline, and Dexter communities. Amongst the markets is an abundance of fresh and locally grown produce, all at their peak season and waiting to be discovered.

One vendor at Dexter’s Farmers Market, Henry Zelisse, sells crisp and flavorful apples grown on his son’s Panama Hills Farm. Besides apples, grapefruit, watermelon radishes, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts can also be bought in the peak season of winter.

Photo: Panama Hills Farm

Bee Line Gardens, a vendor also located at the Dexter Winter Market, offers a variety of products, from homegrown honey to skincare products made from beeswax, every other Saturday through April. In addition to honey, fruits and vegetables in peak season during the summer include tropical fruits, strawberries, raspberries, cherries, corn, eggplants, zucchini, and potatoes.

Although fruits and veggies located at farmers markets during winter and summer months are different, similar items found throughout the seasonal markets include jewelry, baked goods, handmade items, and crafts. Vibrant and unique watercolor art and other crafts can also be discovered at Chelsea’s Farmers Market, so be sure to check it out!

With operations continuing until April 27, there's ample time left to experience the magic firsthand and savor the unique offerings that each market has to offer.

Dexter’s Indoor Winter Market is held on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays at Huron River Methodist Church from 9-1 p.m. Saline’s Indoor Winter Market takes place each Saturday at Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, Saline, also from 9-1 p.m.

For more information, visit the Saline, Chelsea, and Dexter farmers markets Facebook pages.