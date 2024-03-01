Chelsea Author's Young Adult Fantasy Fiction Novel Takes on the Classic Themes of Honor, Courage, Death and Love

“Children of the Province” tells the story of Aella and her younger brother Tom who begin work at a provincial castle. Very quickly an emergency develops – spiraling into civil war – and they are both called upon in service to their lord and his family. As the story develops, Aella and Tom begin to wrestle with various aspects of morality: honor, courage, death, and love.

That’s how Chelsea resident and local author Jason Rogers describes his recently published book, “Children of the Province.”

It’s a young adult fantasy fiction novel that was inspired by Rogers’ desire to create a story that he says has a different angle than many other modern day stories have. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with him to learn more.

“I was inspired, or rather encouraged, to start a project like this because I have noticed over the years that a lot of more modern children’s lit has tended to shy away from traditional values, tending more towards what is fashionably acceptable, or politically en vogue, but thereby becoming dull and predictable in the process,” Rogers said. “So I wanted to tackle some of these questions myself and Legend Books provided the opportunity.”

Rogers holding his recently published novel. photo courtesy of Jason Rogers

A translator and editor by profession, translating French, Arabic, and Spanish into English, Rogers said he has worked in the language industry in one way or another, in both federal agencies and in the private sector, for about 25 years. In the past several years, he has had three of his book translations published.

His current book, “Children of the Province,” is his first as an original author and was published by Legend Books in January of this year. Legend Books is a small publisher that focuses on historical classics and children’s literature.

“I had known some of the individuals at that publishing house and they were familiar with my work in other areas, so I decided to pitch the idea of a young adult fantasy fiction novel – which I been thinking over for a while – and they decided to give me a chance,” Rogers said.

STN asked him about the publishing process.

“My experience over the years working with other authors – translating their works and editing their manuscripts, as well as publishing my own works – is that publishing with a large, well-known publisher normally requires having a literary agent to represent you,” he said. “For new authors, it is often worthwhile to look for smaller publishers who have a certain niche that your book fits – organic gardening, military science, religious, or whatever it may be – and pitch your idea to them. Often small publishers invite authors to share or pitch their book ideas if their book fits nicely with their catalogue.”

Amazon.com describes his 208-page book this way:

“In Children of the Province, young Aella and her little brother Tom are unaware of the adventures and dangers that life has in store for them. They enter service at Hearthstone Castle - Aella as a kitchen maid and Tom as general labor. As the Kingdom of Vasalia is threatened by intrigue and civil war, their little world of Hearthstone Province - a small, insignificant backwater - is plunged into hardship and sacrifice.”

“In the midst of this tale of personal and moral growth, the children come to learn some of the secrets of Vasalia's history; they benefit from the library at Hearthstone Castle and the wisdom of others. As they wrestle with the complexities of real life - honor, foresight, love, sacrifice, death - Aella and Tom learn to recognize what is true, good, and beautiful.”

“In Children of the Province, author Jason Rogers, a translator and educator based in Michigan, uses literary realism in the genre of fantasy fiction to deliver a harrowing - yet believable! - tale of adventure, personal growth, and morality through the lives of Aella and Tom. The book features the warm, rich, hand-drawn illustrations of local Michigan artist Glory Bell.”

Rogers said something he’s very proud of is that he was able to commission a local artist to do the hand-drawn illustrations.

“While computer generated illustrations are a popular choice these days – and more affordable than hand-drawn work – I wanted the warm feel of old-style drawings in my book,” Rogers said. “Glory Bell, a young artist from Belleville, agreed to take on the illustrations for Children of the Province.”

STN asked him if there was anything he wanted STN readers to know.

“I would like Sun Times readers to know that there are new, up and coming voices in our community who appreciate traditional values,” he said. “I would also share that I have several other books lined up, both adult and young adult fiction; one of which takes place here in Michigan!”

“Children of the Province” can be found online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.