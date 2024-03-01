Dexter Seeks Funding to Improve Mill Creek Park Accessibility

On March 11, 2024, the City of Dexter will hold a public hearing in support of a grant application to the State of Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Trust Fund. If awarded, the grant money will be used to improve the recreation and play facilities at Mill Creek Park. The project is included in the Parks and Recreation Commission’s 2021-2026 Master Plan.

According to a memo included in the council’s February 12th meeting packet, “The main goal of the enhancements is to provide an improved ADA/universally accessible experience for children of various ages and physical abilities, while maintaining the natural beauty of Mill Creek Park. Some elements to make these improvements include ADA/universally accessible playground equipment, pour-and-play surfacing, a new concrete pathway for easier access to the play area, and other accessibility improvements.”

The improvement project is estimated to cost approximately $600,000. To cover the expenses, the city is requesting $400,000 from the MDNR grant program and has committed to providing the $200,000 balance from its General Operating Fund.

The city is also exploring additional funding sources for the project, including the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Public Spaces Community Places program. This program provides matching funds that are raised through community fundraising efforts. Theoretically, if the city can generate $25,000 through community fundraisers, the MEDC could match it for a total of $50,000 in extra funds for the park improvements. Per the memo, that $50,000 could be used to offset costs covered by the city’s General Operating Fund, or could be used to create additional improvements.

The MDNR Trust Fund provides funding for outdoor recreation and/or protection of the state’s natural resources. The program’s funding is subsidized by the revenue that is generated from oil, natural gas, and mineral production from state-owned land, according to its website.

MDNR grant applications are due on April 1 but notifications are not expected until late in 2024. According to the program’s website, criteria for awards include, “natural resource access and conservation, proximity to population clusters, applicant's committed matching funds, [and] applicant's financial need…” If awarded, the project is likely to begin in 2025.