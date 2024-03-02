Chelsea Pulls Away for Second Straight District Title

Cover Photo by Chelsea Athletics

It wasn’t the high-powered Chelsea offense that helped the Bulldogs win its second straight district title, but a lockdown defense that led to a 55-42 win over Williamston for the title Friday night.

The defense held the Hornets to their lowest scoring output since early January and made up for an off-shooting night for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea took control of the game early with a 17-8 lead after one quarter.

The lead grew to double digits 24-10 early in the second, but the Bulldogs went cold, and the Hornets closed the quarter with a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 26-22 at the half.

The defense locked down in the third, holding Williamston to just six points and the Bulldogs went on an 18-6 run to take a 44-26 lead after three and held off the Hornets in the fourth to claim the title.

Jake Stephens had a big night with a game high of 29 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Joey Cabana added 14 points, Drew Blanton five, and Regan Plank three.

The Bulldogs reached the final by cruising past Pinckney 78-46 Wednesday night.

The Pirates held tough in the opening quarter with the Bulldogs taking an 18-12 lead after one, but it was all Chelsea from there.

Chelsea took a 40-23 lead into halftime and exploded for a 29-7 run in the third to blow the game wide open and roll to the win.

Stephens led the way with 28 points for the Bulldogs. Cabana added 22 and Blanton 18 for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs improved to 18-6 overall and will face Charlotte in the D2 regional semifinals in Adrian at 7:00 PM Tuesday night.

Photos by Dawn McCann