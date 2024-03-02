Racine, Radu Earn D2 All State Honors for Chelsea Wrestling

Chelsea’s Lucas Racine and Victor Radu both earned sixth place finishes and earned D2 wrestling all-state honors at the MHSAA state finals at Ford Field this weekend.

Racine went 3-3 on the weekend to finish 40-9 on the season.

He opened with a second period pin but dropped a tough 7-4 decision in the quarterfinals. Racine stayed alive with 7-5 and 9-0 decision before falling 4-1 in the consolation semifinals. He then fell to Morrison from Hamilton 3-0 in a rematch of the quarterfinal match between the two.

Radu went 3-3 and finished the season with a 43-8 record.

He earned a spot on the podium the hard way. Radu dropped his first match by pin to fall to the consolation bracket and faced elimination. Radu bounced back with three straight wins 11-5, 11-7, and 7-3 to earn a spot in the consolation semis before falling in a tough 11-10 decision. He then fell 7-3 in the fifth-place match.

Hunter Burk made his first appearance at the state finals and had a rough time, dropping his first two matches to finish 42-6 on the season.