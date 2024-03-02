Washtenaw United Advances to State Semifinals

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team advanced to the state semifinals after a 7-0 win over Sacred Heart Saturday.

Trista Schreiber-Tracy earned the shutout in net for Washtenaw.

Cecilia Henriksen recorded a hat trick of three goals to lead United.

Daphne Grant added two goals, while Chloe Dillon had a goal and two assists. Kaysi Hohner recorded a goal and assist, while Kendra Wagner, Veronica Holmstrom, Julia Berkholz, Sam Wawzysko, Lily Schlack, and Maddy Church each recorded an assist.

Washtenaw will face number-one seed Regina/Lutheran North United in the semifinals at 6:00 PM Wednesday night.