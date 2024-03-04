Public Alert Issued in Washtenaw County as Case of Measles Reported

From Washtenaw County Health Dept

Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a case of measles and alerting the public to the possibility of exposure on Fri, March 1 at a local emergency department. The Health Department is working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Trinity Health Ann Arbor to investigate the situation and prevent additional cases.

Because the measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air, individuals who were present at the following place and time may have been exposed:

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Emergency Department waiting and triage areas on Fri, March 1 from 10:30 am through 1:30 pm. Trinity Health was formally known as St. Joe’s Ann Arbor and is located at 5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197. There is no ongoing risk of exposure from the identified case.

Anyone present at the above time and date should receive the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine within 72 hours (no later than Monday March 4, 2024) if they are not already considered immune to measles. Contact your health care provider, pharmacy or the Health Department at 734-544-6700 for vaccination and guidance. Anyone potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days. If symptoms develop, call ahead before visiting a doctor, urgent care or emergency room so they can take precautions to avoid exposing others.

Individuals with two, appropriately spaced doses of measles vaccine (MMR) are considered immune. Additionally, adults born before 1957 or who have evidence of prior measles illness are considered immune. For children, the first dose of MMR vaccine is routinely given at about 12 months of age, and the second starting at 4 years of age.

“Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily though the air,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. “This means we need to alert people who may have been present to the possibility of exposure, especially because anyone not vaccinated is likely to become ill if exposed.”

“Importantly, there is no cause for ongoing concern at the hospital,” continues Dr. Marquez. “The individual was quickly and appropriately isolated as soon as measles was suspected.”

Measles

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, call your doctor, urgent care or hospital before seeking treatment.

Measles Vaccine

The measles vaccine is highly effective and very safe. A single dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97% effective. It is also effective if used within 72 hours of measles exposure to prevent illness. However, some individuals with weakened immune systems may not be eligible to receive this vaccine. Getting vaccinated not only protects the individual receiving the vaccine but can also protect vulnerable individuals in our communities from being exposed to this illness.

Anyone not fully vaccinated against measles is encouraged to do so as soon as possible. About one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized. In addition to recent Michigan cases, over 40 measles cases have been reported 15 other states so far in 2024.

Across the United States and in Michigan, routine immunization coverage has dropped. Statewide, vaccine coverage for the MMR (two doses) vaccine for children ages 4 to 6 years old has decreased from 89% in 2017 to 84% in 2022. For children ages 19 through 35 months of age, MMR coverage in Washtenaw County has decreased from 90% in 2017 to 81% in 2022.

Vaccination is available from health care providers, pharmacies and the Health Department. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program at no-cost. Vaccines for Children (VFC): Information for Parents | CDC. The Health Department accepts Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The Health Department does not decline services if individuals are unable to pay.