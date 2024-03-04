Chelsea Entrepreneur Expands Business Portfolio with Warriors Management and Chelsea Catering

Chelsea's entrepreneur Jason Povlich, known for Jet’s Pizza, The Grateful Crow, and other ventures, has recently expanded his business portfolio with the launch of Warriors Management and Chelsea Catering. Povlich shared his journey from selling things at flea markets and garage sales as a kid to being a respected business owner and how it encapsulates his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community development.

Povlich's first major success story was Jet’s Pizza in Chelsea, which he opened in 2007. Starting from a $7-an-hour job at a Jets Pizza, he moved up through the ranks and scaled his career to own four Jets Pizza locations, including the only full-service Jets Pizza restaurant, which is located here in Chelsea. His drive didn't stop there, as he later ventured into the music industry with the Rumpus Room and engaged in humanitarian efforts through his nonprofit, Project 418, which established three children’s homes in Haiti.

Chelsea entrepreneur Jason Povlich (L) explains his intuitive and logical business approach to Sun Times News Editor Doug Marrin in the Rumpus Room. Photo by Chuck Colby.

Povlich explains, “I never wanted to do business for just money. It was first and foremost because I love doing business. Second is I love creating jobs and opportunity.” This ethos is evident in the continued expansion of his family of businesses, including the opening of Clocktower Comics and The Grateful Crow, a fusion burger and sushi bar that successfully began operations during the economically trying COVID-19 pandemic.

The heart of Povlich's entrepreneurial journey lies in Warriors Management, an in-house management company initially created for his collection of businesses that is now available to the public.

“I started realizing that I couldn't do everything myself,” says Jason. “1 hired a CFO who's now a partner. I promoted a guy to chief operating officer, now a partner. I have a multimedia director. And then, we have another gentleman who's like a Swiss army knife. He can do everything. And so, what we did is we created a management company.”

Under the guidance of seasoned mentors, Povlich learned the intricacies of corporate structure and realized the potential to extend these services to other businesses. “We got so good at running our companies that we realized we could do this for others,” Povlich explains. Warriors Management offers a range of services, from complete business management to specific needs like website development, financial services, social media management, photography, and consulting. Jason describes his management company as being able to provide “anything from A to Z with a business.”

In parallel, Povlich started Chelsea Catering, an offshoot of The Grateful Crow. He explains how his two restaurants have “pigeonholed” them in the customer’s mind regarding food service. “If someone wants sushi, they’re going to call the Grateful Crow, and if they want pizza, they’ll call Jet’s,” explains Jason. “But what most people don’t realize is we can do anything. That’s why we started Chelsea Catering.”

Utilizing an additional kitchen built for enhanced catering services, Chelsea Catering’s niche is in custom services. The business has no menu. Jason explains they can provide BBQ, Mediterranean, ethnic foods, prime rib with all the sides, basically, anything you can imagine for a small business luncheon or a meal for hundreds of people.

“Tell us what you want, what your budget is, and we can work it out,” he explains.

While Povlich is at the head of his enterprises, he is quick to deflect credit for his businesses’ success. “If I weren't with such a hardcore great group of people, like the people on my team, I'd be delivering newspapers,” he says. “I can’t do it without my team.”

Find out more about Warriors Management at https://www.warriorsmgt.com/

and Chelsea Catering at https://www.chelseacateringmi.com/