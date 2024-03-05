CPD Weekly Report, 3-5-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-720

Location: 300 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 1, 2024

Time: 10:10 pm

INFORMATION: While investigating a civil matter complaint, officers had contact with a subject who was found to have a warrant out of an area police agency for a driving-related offense. The wanted subject was identified as a 25-year-old Chelsea man and was taken into custody. The Chelsea Police Department contacted the area police agency, and arrangements were made for the subject to be turned over to that agency.

*****

Incident #: 24-672

Location: 10 block of S. Fletcher Road

Date: February 26, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was requested to respond to the 10 block of S. Fletcher Road to assist the Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police were responding to a report of an intoxicated male subject in the establishment, and he was disturbing other patrons and refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the officer was met by witnesses who stated that the subject in question had left prior to their arrival and had been picked up by an unknown subject and left the area. The officer gathered statements from witnesses at the scene and identified the subject as a 47-year-old Chelsea man. While gathering witness statements, the officer learned that the suspect had an open court case for a domestic violence case and was currently out on bail. Through the course of the investigation, it was suspected that the suspect was intoxicated and possibly in violation of several conditions of his bail agreement. The officer was unable to make contact with the suspect in question to gather his statement on what had taken place at the establishment. The Chelsea Police Department submitted the case to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine what if any charges may be authorized.