Indoor Kids Play Area Under Consideration in Dexter

Dexter may soon be the home of a new indoor kids’ play area. The city’s Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing to provide an administrative review of a special land use application for the property located at 7001 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.

That address is currently zoned as the Dexter Crossing Planned Unit Development (PUD) and the tenant is Noble Appliance. However, according to the city’s public notice, the property’s owner, Ben Lee/BJ Management, LLC, submitted an application for a special land use request to house an indoor play facility.

The application includes few details about the proposed future use except that the use of the space would be A-3, which includes assembly spaces for recreation or amusement. In a description of how the site would be used, which is a required part of the application process, the facility designer specified, “The hours of operation for the kids play zone will be 10AM - 8PM Sunday-Thursday, and 10AM - 10PM Friday-Saturday, and there will be [six] employees at peak shift.”

The submitted paperwork names Ben Lee/BJ Management, LLC as the applicant and is signed by Ben and Jason Lee. Ben and Jason Lee are also the owners of the building’s current occupant, Noble Appliance.

The hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm and will take place in City Council Chambers. Neither Ben Lee nor representatives for Noble Appliance responded to requests for comment.