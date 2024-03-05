Chelsea Businesses Recognized for Community Leadership

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) has announced its 2023 Business Leadership Award winners.

CACC’s Large Business Leadership Award goes to Warriors Management. Warriors Management is a management consulting firm located on Main Street. Their services include business coaching, business and financial management, and marketing and design. According to their website, their mission is “to empower businesses to achieve excellence, optimize operational efficiency, foster a culture of teamwork, and drive sustainable profitability.

The 2023 Small Business Leadership Award, awarded to businesses with fewer than ten employees, goes to Eder & Diver Insurance Agency. Also located on Main Street, Eder & Diver has been serving Chelsea and the surrounding areas since 1965. The agency sponsors events frequently and volunteers with several local organizations.

CACC’s Non Profit Business Leadership Award goes to the Rotary Club of Chelsea. The Rotary Club of Chelsea’s motto is “Service Above Self,” and it has supported local projects for more than 25 years. They are also the first Michigan Rotary Club chapter to include women members. They have provided more than $30,000 in high school scholarships over the last five years and have organized community events highlighting early education, mental health, and conflict resolution.

According to the CACC website, their Business Awards go to members who “are a catalyst and advocate for area businesses and organizations to promote and develop a vital business environment in Chelsea.” Winners of CACC’s Business Awards demonstrate leadership by “displaying innovative ideas and services; contributing to the economic impact of the City of Chelsea, providing services that meet the needs of the Chelsea area community, enhancing the uniqueness of the community image, demonstrating leadership in their business category, supporting the activities of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, and/or, demonstrating other exemplary characteristics.”

Award winners receive an award for display, news coverage, their name on a plaque in CACC’s office, and a notable spot in the Chelsea Fair Parade. The awards will be presented at CACC’s Annual Meeting scheduled for March 6, 2024.

Businesses can be nominated for these awards on the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce website and anyone can nominate a business. Nominations for the 2024 Business Awards are due by December 31, 2024.